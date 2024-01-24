GA advocates comment on LSA update, including additional possibilities for new rules

In joint comments to the FAA on its rule proposal, Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification, known as MOSAIC, general aviation advocacy groups noted that the new rule will “significantly benefit general aviation.”

In the comments, which were submitted by the Experimental Aircraft Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, National Business Aviation Association, and National Air Transportation Association, officials noted that the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) will “expand the capability, size, and scope of aircraft that can be built using industry consensus standards and aircraft that can be flown while exercising Sport Pilot privileges.”

EAA officials emphasized that MOSAIC builds on 20 years of safety and success since the introduction of the sport pilot and light-sport aircraft regulations in 2004.

“For a decade, EAA has offered ideas to the FAA on safely expanding the potential of sport pilot and light-sport aircraft, and those innovations are the genesis of the MOSAIC concept,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “With MOSAIC, EAA’s initial ideas have been encompassed in an initiative that will maintain elevated levels of safety while expanding access to training aircraft and foster innovation, as well as bringing economic growth and workforce development into the aviation community.”

In the comments, GA advocates recommended “enhancements” to the rule proposal that they say would “make MOSAIC in its final version even more effective.”

Enhancements suggested include:

Slightly increasing the stall speed

Allow sport pilots to fly with up to three passengers

Provide alternate means to verify night vision minimums for sport pilots to earn a night-flying endorsement

Maintain existing requirements and structure for LSA repair certificates

With the comment period closing on Jan. 22, 2024, the FAA will review the 1,335 comments it received on the proposed rule change.

The agency is expected to issue a final rule sometime in 2024 or early 2025.