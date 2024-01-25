Is it worth it to upgrade this Cessna 177’s engine?

A Cessna 177. (Photo by Shawn Olah via Wikimedia)

Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: Good day Paul, we are looking at a Cessna 177 with a 150-hp engine. Wish it was a 180 horsepower, but the plane only has 988 total hours.

It’s hard to find a plane with such low hours, but a little more horsepower would be nice.

Your thoughts?

Mike Pender

Paul’s Answer: Mike, thanks for your question regarding an engine upgrade on a Cessna 177 with the Lycoming 150-hp engine.

Needless to say, I can only offer my thoughts on the subject, but you’re the lucky one who will have to make the final decision.

There are companies that hold FAA STC conversions to upgrade engines and I recommend you refer to them for specific details.

However, there are many things to take into consideration before making your final decision. I’ll mention a few here for your consideration.

There is no doubt that aircraft performance will improve, in addition to a greater payload capacity, with a boost in horsepower.

Of course, you must consider possibly greater fuel consumption as well.

If you look at the cost of an upgrade, it may come as a shock because engine prices are costly. You would also be looking at a new prop and other airframe components that would be required by the STC.

When you factor in the labor costs to complete the conversion, you may have different thoughts about an upgrade.

There is one more important thing that you need to consider: Will spending this money to upgrade the aircraft now allow you to sell it for a greater price when you decide to sell it?

These are all difficult questions when it comes to a situation like yours, but they all need to be thought through before making your final decision.

While my response to your question may appear that I am not in favor of the upgrade, I’m just trying to open your mind to the important things that should be taken into consideration.

Hopefully my comments will offer some points that assist you in your final decision.