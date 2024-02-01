Without a shadow of a doubt

From movie magic to high speed reconnaissance to a casual biplane hop, sometimes the best photo of the day isn’t of an airplane, but rather of its sun-blocking presence in shadow.
Let’s start with one of the most stunning military photos of 2023, when the U.S. Air Force sent a high-altitude U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane aloft to check out a Chinese balloon as it floated across the United States in February of last year.
In an image freighted with symbolism, the U-2 pilot brought back a photo from the cockpit of his reconnaissance jet, clearly showing the long slim fuselage of his U-2 in shadow across the white balloon. The photo was taken on Feb. 3.
The next day, after the balloon had traversed the United States, an Air Force F-22 fired a single Sidewinder missile that downed the lighter-than-air craft at an altitude said to be between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Still in the photo reconnaissance domain, we have a famous 1965 Vietnam war image of a bombed bridge in North Vietnam, captured on film by an extremely low-flying Air Force RF-101 Voodoo recon jet that captured its own unmistakable shadow on film. Reconnaissance Voodoos also showed the world evidence of Soviet missiles arriving in Cuba in 1962.
Somewhere there’s gotta be a movie promotional photo out there that shows one of the great inside jokes in aircraft shadows on film.
In the movie Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, an errant B-52 Stratofortress races over the arctic on its way to a Soviet target. What appears to be the big jet bomber’s shadow is visible in several scenes that were made by using a detailed B-52 model against backdrop footage filmed over arctic areas.
Closer inspection shows that flying shadow to be an older B-17 Flying Fortress. A French survey Fortress flew and filmed the footage, and its shadow appears onscreen as the much larger swept-wing B-52 Stratofortress is on camera, casting a shadow of a doubt about its veracity.
Sit back and enjoy a review of airplane shadows. How many can you identify before you read the captions?
Comments
Dale L. Weir says
Good one, Fred! The UPF-7 picture with the West Coast DC-3’s brings back a lot of
Boeing Field memories….
Frederick A. Johnsen says
Thanks Dale! Yes, we were so fortunate to grow up around Boeing Field back then.