Ugly and slow, but airworthy

“My son wants to be a pilot. Can you talk to him?”

That question, or one very similar, comes my way often. It’s not always a son, of course. It could be a daughter, or a niece, or a neighbor down the street.

The basic message remains the same, however. The individual initiating the conversation knows little to nothing about the process of becoming a pilot, but they are smart enough to seek out knowledgeable folks.

That’s a good thing. The opposite happens all too frequently. That’s the situation where a young person asks an adult about how to become a pilot, and the adult who knows almost nothing about the process simply makes up a series of reasons the inquisitor doesn’t fit the mold. That really irritates me. How many young, bright, talented kids have been steered away from a great career or a life-affirming hobby because they asked the wrong person for advice?

Truthfully, there are myriad ways to go about the process of becoming a pilot. Among those ways are two very different paths: Military service and private lessons.

On the private side, the methods of studying for the FAA knowledge tests allow for so much flexibility it’s almost impossible to give a blanket piece of advice that will be equally viable for all people in all situations.

Having said that, there is one piece of advice I pass along to almost everyone who asks me about flight training. It’s as counter-intuitive today as it was when a CFI gave this same advice to me nearly 40 years ago. It’s also every bit as true as it ever was. It is this: Buy an airplane.

I wish I’d become an owner decades before I actually made the leap. Oh, how my life would have changed.

For me the airframe that caught my eye was a Taylorcraft BC-12D. It was a bit beaten down by time and neglect, but it was also a classic that was actually for sale. The price tag was $7,000 — a number that I considered to be an almost unimaginably large sum in my youth. I mean, I barely earned that much money per year.

A Taylorcraft BC-12D. (Photo by FlugKerl2 via WikiMedia Commons)

I tried half-heartedly to find a partner to buy into the T-craft with me although, to be honest, I have no idea where I was going to come up with $3,500 either. Times were tight and financial creativity was not one of my skillsets back then.

Had I made the purchase, building time would have been significantly cheaper than it was in rental aircraft. My own airplane would be available pretty much whenever I wanted to fly. Overnighters would be no problem. Rental outlets often charged a minimum number of hours per day, which put the kibosh on trips that involved multiple days away but only half a dozen hours of actual flight time.

That long weekend in Key West just doesn’t work for me with a rental.

I think about that airplane often. Even today, I can see it in my mind’s eye tied down outside the FBO at Meriden Markham Municipal Airport (KMMK) in central Connecticut. It needed a buyer. I wanted that airplane.

That T-craft and I represent another in a long history of unrequited love stories. To this day I’ve never flown a T-craft. I’ve taxied one from one side of the field to the other, but that’s it.

My first airplane came about when I finally had the finances in place and a strong enough desire to take the plunge. It was a 1963 Cessna 150. A C model with a straight tail and the fastback. In fact, 1963 was the last production year for the fastback. I liked it. I liked it a lot. The rear window has never been all that sensible from my perspective. Losing it to gain a cool, aerodynamic aft half of the airframe suited me just fine.

Jamie at the controls of his first airplane, a 1963 C-150.

It was exactly what I advise people to shop for if they’re thinking of becoming a pilot. It was slow, with a paltry 100-hp Continental engine up front. The flip side of that limitation is that the C-150 doesn’t burn much fuel. Less fuel equals less cost. Less cost equals happiness.

Even as the slowpoke of the skies, I often remind student pilots and time builders their goal is to build hours, not distance. There’s nothing wrong with getting to cruise altitude and making the decision to dial back on the power so you can loaf your way to the destination.

Flight time equals experience. The unexpected will happen. Lessons will be learned. Achieving that while spending fewer dollars and traveling at a speed that allows for clear thought can make all the difference between simply building hours and actually expanding your knowledge base.

Jamie’s C-182 sported a very analog panel with many years of service.

Ugly and slow but airworthy has been more or less what I’ve been looking for in my life as an owner. Faded paint doesn’t bother me at all. A fabric interior that was looking dated and worn during the Reagan administration is fine with me. If the panel is sparsely populated with radios that look like Marconi himself built them and festooned with analog gauges that have been in place for as long as I’ve been alive, I’m good.

The airframe may have been built in the 1960s, but the panel is now all 21st century.

That all translates to a lower purchase price while taking nothing away from the flyability of the airplane. In some sense the ugliness gives it a bit of character.

Although, to be fair, the paint can be spruced up easily enough. The panel can be refurbished with all-new digital gizmos for a more modern look — a look that lends itself to easier navigation and clearer communication.

Restoration and renewal is always a possibility.

A bit of paint, a few decals, and that plain airplane can have a whole new look. (All Photos courtesy Jamie Beckett)

Yep, I’m still in the camp that believes buying and owning is a good move in the long term. It could even be seen as an investment in our own future. The airplane opens up our horizons, builds skills, and knowledge that we can monetize to our own benefit, and generally increases in value over time.

That T-craft would sell for considerably more than $7,000 today. But, if you’ve got one for sale in that price range, let me know. I just might be interested.