So I was wrong about that

(Photo by YALEC via Pixabay)

The first time I ever encountered salt water was an eye-opening experience. Two ideas came to me on that trip. Both were great epiphanies in my mind. Yet, both turned out to be entirely wrong.

From the rocky New England shore I stood on I could see a body of land. A substantial amount of ocean separated me from this distant place. I’d been told this was the Atlantic Ocean. My assumption was that I was seeing England and Europe. The place the Pilgrims came from so long ago.

My second assumption had to do with what I took to be my great luck at living on the side of the ocean where the waves came in. It only seemed logical to me that if the waves lapped the shore on my side of the ocean, those same waves must have started their journey on the other side, where they went out.

The benefit of this for me was very personal. I was allowed to play in the water, since the waves tended to push me towards the shore. Those poor kids in England and Europe weren’t so lucky, I reasoned. Their waves pushed out, away from shore. It would be a brave and sturdy individual who would swim on that side of the ocean. The risk of being swept out to sea would be too much for me to even consider taking a dip.

My rationale for being so galactically wrong in my reasoning mostly results from me being just four years old at the time. Over time I came to realize my assumptions, while seemingly logical, were entirely in error. Much of what I believed to be true, simply wasn’t.

Frankly, that was a lesson that had staying power. A bit of humility has served me well over the years. So well, in fact, that I have occasionally been accused of being insecure in my beliefs. It seems being willing to shift gears, consider new information, and revise my beliefs is taken by some as an indication that I lack confidence.

It is probably closer to the truth to say that I am, have been, and will probably continue to be something of an ass. I’m a persistent little bugger. Once I get an idea in my head it tends to stay there. My beliefs are strong. They’re well rooted in what I believe to be factual evidence.

A percentage of those beliefs are incorrect too. Some aren’t entirely wrong, but they are incomplete, which doesn’t prevent them from being wrong. They’re just a little less wrong than some of the other ideas floating around in my head.

Of course, I’m not alone in my wrongness. We’re all wrong about something or other. Plenty of something or others, in fact. We’re mostly in denial about our tendency to err, however. That intrigues me.

We know we’re imperfect. We know we’ve been exposed to reams of contradictory information over the course of our lives. We’re rock-solid positive the population around us is wrong on so many issues it’s virtually impossible to list them all. Yet, we’re equally sure we’re entirely correct regardless what the subject might be.

That seems unlikely, don’t you think?

The population of flat earthers is growing. These are people who believe with great intensity that all of the Earth is a flat plane covered by a transparent shield which traps our atmosphere, the sun, and the moon within its confines. This, in a time when rockets fitted with high resolution cameras launch from all over the globe every week.

A rendering of the Flat Earth model. The white around the outside of the globe is thought to be an “ice wall,” preventing people from falling off the surface of the earth. (Rendering by Trekky0623 via Wikipedia)

A disturbingly large number of people are convinced the moon landings of the 1960s were faked. Probably by Stanley Kubrick, the producer and director behind the classic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Set aside the nature of human beings and the need for tens of thousands of them to keep a complicated secret for decades. Or the photographic evidence of Apollo landing sites on the moon beamed back by satellites as they orbit that rocky, dusty ball in space.

Let’s not forget the very real and profoundly ridiculous belief that airplanes at high altitude are producing chemtrails. These supposed chemical and/or biological agents are allegedly designed to adversely affect or somehow control the human population of the planet.

The contrails of an Airbus A340 jet, over London, England. (Photo by Adrian Pingstone via Wikipedia)

You no doubt see these as errant beliefs. You may have witnessed rockets launch and fly into space. You may have even tracked them on their journey. Quite a number of us have flown military or civilian aircraft at high altitudes where the curvature of the Earth can be seen by the naked eye. And it is likely you understand the workings of a jet engine and meteorology well enough to know that contrails are real while chemtrails are not.

Yet there are many of us who continue to fly long straight-in approaches at non-towered airports even when there are other aircraft established in the traffic pattern. That’s not right. Even the FAA says that sort of behavior isn’t recommended. Which is really just a polite way of saying, “Hey, don’t do that.”

But they do.

So many ego-driven, unnecessarily stubborn pilots continue their instrument approach in visual meteorological conditions all the way down to the missed approach point or to touchdown, forcing VFR traffic in the pattern to bend to their will.

This, even though it would be entirely logical and undeniably reasonable to break off the approach early as if they’d broken out of the weather. They could easily join the VFR traffic pattern. A decision that would be every bit as valuable to their practice of procedures, while being far less disruptive to others. A course of action that would even be acceptable on a check ride.

Diagram courtesy FAA

When I was at my most wrong in life, I had the comfort of being able to hide behind the reality that I was just four years old. I didn’t even know how to read yet, for goodness sake. I’m still wrong from time to time, but now I know how to read. So, I do.

That is a choice that helps minimize my wrongness while simultaneously increasing my knowledge base. I recommend it highly.

Now, I think it’s time we get into the issue of the lizard people who live among us.

Your thoughts?