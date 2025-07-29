The ugly truth

A Rans S-20X Raven climbs out after a short takeoff run. (Photo by Bill Walker)

There is a moment experienced during every flight that I find particularly gratifying.

If I were to boil down the reason I’ve been so attracted to airplanes and flight over the years, it might come down to this one consequential event. There is an emotion to the moment I cannot fully articulate, but I suspect everyone who flies has a soft spot in their heart for it, just as I do.

As the airplane gains speed, I track the centerline of the runway. Within the first hundred feet of my takeoff run I monitor the tach to verify I have sufficient power to proceed. I give a quick glance to the windsock to be sure the wind hasn’t shifted or unexpectedly increased in strength or direction. All the while my feet are dancing on the rudder pedals to keep the nose of my little flier pointed into the wind.

As we accelerate along the length of the runway the airspeed indicator comes alive. Within a matter of seconds, just a few hundred feet from where I started, it happens. My landing gear gets light, it lifts from the surface of the earth, and we are airborne. The airplane and I have taken flight.

We were on the ground. Now we are not. The transition from one state to the other speaks to me.

The moment is subtle. It’s almost imperceptible at first. Within just a few seconds of flight our increasing altitude over the world below becomes undeniable.

The airplane and I have left the ground-pounding nature of mankind behind in order to take on a new environment. One that is foreign to our kind, but manageable for those who are bold enough, smart enough, skilled enough, and humble enough to operate the machinery that allows human beings to go where our species was never intended to be.

That last concept is one of far greater importance than some of us realize — to our great peril.

Man was not intended to fly. We do not have the physical attributes of a bird, or a bat, or even a flying squirrel. Flight is not included in the operating manual for the human form.

Yet, through determination, grit, and gumption, the men and women who came before us developed technologies that would allow virtually any of us to fly. The caveat being that we only enjoy this luxury provided we maintain the ability to operate the machinery responsibly, with care, and in a manner that is not a danger to others.

Each and every one of us must accept our limitations as a human being. For all the affection we have for flight, for all the pride we feel for earning our mastery of the air, none of us is immune from the processes that will one day render us unable to fly safely. This ride will indeed end, for all of us. As sad as that may be, it is the truth of our situation.

The events of July 21, 2025, should make that point crystal clear to one and all. This was the day that saw the pilot of a small general aviation airplane depart on a relatively short pleasure flight to a destination thousands of their fellow pilots sought out on that same day. The unavoidable difference between this particular pilot and the thousands of others sharing the airspace with him was this — he was unforgivably unprepared for the flight he himself initiated.

His decision to fly unprepared put others at risk.

There should be no dissent on this point. No excuses. But there will be. For we are loathe to accept our own fallibility — even at the risk of our own lives or the lives of our neighbors. A minority of us find it too painful, too much of a personal affront to walk away from our aeronautical pastime. This is true even when the writing on the wall is spelled out in big, bold, blinking neon letters that read; “It’s time to hang it up, Bubba.”

For VFR pilots the path to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is not a mystery. It’s published and widely disseminated. Known as the FISK Arrival, the procedure is designed to allow the otherwise sleepy town of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to become the busiest airport in the world for a few days each summer.

This banner sets the tone for air traffic operations during AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH). (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

It is specifically because pilots accept and commit to the FISK Arrival procedure that AirVenture can occur year after year with such a high degree of safety. It is a fact of life that the only reason literally thousands of aircraft can descend on KOSH in such an organized fashion is the existence and acceptance of the FISK Arrival procedure.

Until one lone pilot decides to fly to KOSH on the busiest day of the year without familiarizing himself with the procedure. This pilot decides that he’ll go as if on a whim. When his confused antics become disruptive enough that ATC recommends he divert to another destination, he declines and persists with his own plan.

In effect his attitude becomes one of, “I wanna go where I wanna go even if that means I need the busiest control tower in the world to hold my hand every step of the way to keep me safe from my own shenanigans.”

That attitude is unacceptable.

I gave up flying from the left seat earlier this year. Not for a lack of desire, but rather because of an issue that affects my eyesight. I’m fine most of the time. But sometimes I’m not. I occasionally can’t see well enough to fly safely. So, I stopped.

I’ve been flying since the mid-1980s. I’ve loved the experience. On a handful of occasions, I’ve scared the bejeezus out of myself. Flying is like that. Like all pilots, I accept that. Yet I have no problem looking myself in the mirror, assessing my condition, and calling the game on account of my personal clock running out.

The challenge is not with this one errant pilot. It’s not about my flying career coming to an end. It’s about all of us accepting reality as reality.

Personally, I would very much prefer to pull the plug on myself rather than having the FAA do it for me. Or worse, those gathered at my funeral whispering quietly, “He should have stopped flying.” Worse yet they might say, “It’s a shame he took those other folks with him.”

The truth may be ugly, but it’s still the truth. We would all do well to face it head on in a responsible manner.