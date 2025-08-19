MOSAIC makes me happy

Under the new rules, sport pilots will be able to fly a Cessna 172. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

Twenty-one years ago, as I walked the grounds of SUN ‘n FUN 2004, the hot topic of the day was the pending announcement of the new sport pilot and Light-Sport Aircraft rules from the FAA.

Rumors were rampant about what this new, revolutionary rule might allow. Which aircraft would be included? What privileges would sport pilots have? Which privileges might pilots lose?

It was an exciting time.

Twenty-one years later there are slightly fewer than 7,000 sport pilots in the United States.

What might be considered a disappointingly low number isn’t the full story, however. There are untold numbers of private pilots, commercial pilots, and ATPs who choose to exercise their sport pilot privileges for at least a portion of their flight time.

That number has included me more than occasionally.

Recently, the FAA went a step further with the final MOSAIC rule. Known as the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification, the proposed expansion of sport pilot privileges that will take effect in the coming months is significant and welcome.

The aircraft available to those of us who choose to fly alone or with just one passenger has grown to include some of the most common airplanes on the market — aircraft that are far more robust than their Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) predecessors.

The soon to be out-of-date weight limitation of 1,320 pounds (1,420 pounds for seaplanes) necessarily resulted in lightly built airframes that were functional and fun but not particularly accommodating of pilots prone to making rough landings.

LSA were also not particularly welcoming to those of us with a penchant for pizza and cheeseburgers. The weight limitation was an issue.

Thankfully, all that is about to be behind us. The more than 20 years of sport pilots flying LSA without a significant increase in accidents, incidents, or medical catastrophe has led the FAA to cut back on the restrictions it imposed all those years ago.

What might be of great interest to many of us is that the FAA clearly separated the sport pilot privileges from the LSA categorization. Often mistaken for being synonymous in the past, the day is not far off when some LSA are available to private, commercial, and ATPs but not to sport pilots.

That part can appear to be a little complicated. Fortunately, a quick but careful review of the rules can clear up the confusion fairly quickly.

Sport pilots may fly aircraft with up to four seats, but while carrying only one passenger. Sport pilot privileges will allow them to fly aircraft with a clean stall of 59 knots or less.

Because of this change, the number and diversity of what qualifies as an LSA is about to become so remarkably broad that many of the aircraft sitting on the ramps and in the hangars of our local general aviation airports will start taking up lines in the logbooks of pilots exercising their sport pilot privileges.

As for LSA themselves, they will be limited to aircraft with a dirty stall speed of 61 knots or less.

While sport pilots will not be allowed to fly these aircraft, I have no doubt designers and builders are already working on plans for aircraft that will be certified and maintained under ASTM standards that meet the new parameters.

Pilots certificated at the private level or above will be seeing an array of new aircraft designs in the coming years that may very well be less expensive to buy, easier to modify and update, and cheaper to maintain.

There is a bright future ahead of us.

These changes will undoubtedly affect the type of advice I give prospective pilots.

Whether they are experienced fliers looking for a practical airplane to purchase or teenagers thinking about getting into aviation as a hobby or prospective profession, a whole new world has opened up.

As an example, a friend who owns a beautiful Legend Cub asked me a while back about what he might consider trading up to that would be more appropriate for longer trips. He flies as a sport pilot exclusively but is certificated at a higher level — a circumstance that is increasingly common among pilots, especially later in life.

I recommended he wait until MOSAIC was announced before he made his decision.

While he might have reasonably decided to step up to an airplane with better cruise speeds and lower fuel consumption like the popular RV-12, waiting might reveal a wider selection of options.

That turned out to be the case. With the primary sport pilot limitation now being based on the clean stall speed of the aircraft rather than the weight, many of the aircraft my friend learned to fly in are now available to him again.

The clean stall speed of the venerated Cessna 172 is 10 knots or more below the limit set for sport pilots. The Piper Cherokee/Warrior/Archer series of aircraft all stall in a similar range.

Within a matter of weeks these classic, proven aircraft designs and so many others will be available to sport pilots for training, personal travel, and proficiency flying.

The future is never seen in sharp relief. There are fuzzy parts to the picture. But just as the original sport pilot rule and LSA designation opened up general aviation to thousands and thousands of participants, I believe the same will be true under MOSAIC — to an even greater degree.

Yes, MOSAIC makes me happy.

I’m a huge fan of the loosening up of restrictions on pilots when done wisely, with solid data to base changes on, and with reasonable oversight. MOSAIC looks to be doing just that.

There’s a lot of good in this news. May we all make the best use of it.