Warbird Roundup 2025: Old, new, and evergreen

Like a popular band who know their audience’s demand for evergreen hits, the folks at Warhawk Air Museum repeat much of their successful formula each summer for Warbird Roundup at Nampa Municipal Airport (KMAN) in Idaho.
But, creatively, there’s also always something new for the crowd, and this year the museum’s recently acquired static-display A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack jet was parked to the side of the air show flightline, highlighting the soon-to-be opened gallery dedicated to the Global War On Terrorism (GWOT) during the show, which was held Aug. 23-24, 2025.
The flying portion of the show is growing, with the museum’s flyable warbirds surrounded by visiting Mustangs, Texans, a Bearcat, and a P-38 Lightning brought out by friends of the museum.
We counted at least five flying P-51 Mustangs, seven AT-6, SNJ, or Harvard trainers, a pair of O-1 Vietnam-era Bird Dog spotter planes, the museum’s two P-40 Warhawks, and out-of-town specialties including a P-38 Lightning, F8F Bearcat, P-47 Thunderbolt, and a B-25J Mitchell bomber.
Nested in the P-51 Mustang flight was the world’s only currently flying P-51H, a fast and significantly different model of Mustang.
That’s 20 flying warbirds on the Nampa ramp, positioned behind a courtesy barrier that still allowed the air show crowd to see pilots and crew preparing the machines and starting their powerful engines before taxiing out to the runway for fly-overs throughout the day.
A highlight each day was the arrival overhead of an Air Force F-35 Lighting II jet fighter from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The modern F-35 formed up with the World War II P-47 Thunderbolt fighter flown by Unlimited Class air racing champion Steven Hinton in a series of tight heritage formation passes.
When the two-ship formation split up, F-35 pilot Capt. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner showed what her fifth-generation jet fighter could do in afterburner over the Nampa airport. Captain Kluesner comes from an Air Force family: Her father flew F-16s and her mother was a KC-135 pilot.
If evolving cloud cover made photographs less than picture-postcard perfect over some of the weekend, the partial overcast also kept temperatures more moderate, barely cresting 90° on Saturday and remaining in the lower 80s on Sunday.
Affable emcee for the show was Sue Paul, who co-founded Warhawk Air Museum with her husband John. Sue and John could be seen on the field attending to the needs of spectators and aircrews throughout the weekend.
