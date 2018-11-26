General Aviation News

uAvionix extends ADS-B rebate

by Leave a Comment

uAvionix has extended its rebate program for experimental ADS-B solutions to Nov. 30, 2018.

The company is offering ‌up to $150 off of its non-certified product line, including echoUAT and tailBeacon.

The company’s skyBeacon is eligible for the FAA $500 ADS-B rebate, officials note.

skyBeacon

What products are eligible?

echoUAT+GPS Bundle — $100 Rebate

echoUAT works with your existing avionics, according to company officials. They note that aircraft owners can keep their existing Mode C or S transponders. Traffic and Weather are delivered to your existing supported EFIS.

The echoUAT + SkyFYX-EXT Bundle is priced at $1,299 after the rebate.

The echoUAT + SkyFYX Bundle is priced at $1,349 after the rebate.

tailBeacon EXP $150 Rebate

According to company officials, tailBeacon EXP is the easiest to install ADS-B OUT solution on the market. “It’s two screws, two wires, 10 minutes,” they note.

uAvionix’s tailBeacon EXP.

Other features:

  • No airframe modifications or additional antennas are required
  • Works with any Mode C or Mode S transponder
  • Transponder squawk and altitude is provided via the existing wiring system using the uAvionix Power Transcoder
  • Installation reuses the existing power and ground to your current position light
  • Price: $1,499 after the rebate.

Rebate Details

Step 1: Purchase an eligible uAvionix ADS-B system between Sept. 15, 2018, and Nov 30, 2018.

Step 2: Install the product on your experimental or LSA aircraft.

Step 3: Conduct an operational test flight and obtain a passing Public ADS-B Performance Report (PAPR) from the FAA.

Step 4: Submit the required documents on our web form by Jan. 31, 2019.

Step 5: You’ll receive a Visa gift card for up to $150.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners