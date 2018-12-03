skyBeacon receives STC for installation on 272 aircraft models

uAvionix’s skyBeacon, a wingtip-mounted ADS-B Out solution, has received an STC for installation on 272 aircraft models.
Included on the list are aircraft from American Champion, Aviat, Beechcraft, Boeing, Cessna, Piper, Maule, Mooney, Swift, and several from Univair, including the Alon, Ercoup, Forney and Stinson.
You can see the full Approved Model List (AML) on the company’s website.
What if My Plane Isn’t on the List?
An FAA Memo, “Installation Approval for ADS-B Out Systems,” explains that after an STC is granted for ADS-B Out equipment, additional installations can be accomplished on aircraft not listed under the AML STC by an A&P with Inspection Authorization (IA) so long as the installation does not require airframe modification.
This process requires completion of the two-page FAA form known as a 337. Once the form is completed, the installer mails it into the FAA office in Oklahoma City.
“The process is normal for many ADS-B installations and your installer is likely familiar with the process,” company officials explain.
FAA Rebate
The skyBeacon qualifies for the $500 FAA ADS-B rebate, according to company officials.
“Make sure you get yours while funding lasts,” they add.
The company has put a guide on claiming your rebate from the FAA on its website.
Shipping
uAvionix officials note the company has been ramping up production and plans call for all pre-orders received by mid-November to be shipped by the end of the year.
