Would a synthetic oil be beneficial to my RV-7A’s engine?

The Vans’s RV-7A is a very popular homebuilt with more than 1,400 built since 2001. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I would like to hear your view on the following subject: I have an O-360 Mattituck (experimental) engine installed on my RV-7A. I have been using Aeroshell W100 Plus for more than 15 years. I have been using mogas solely for more than 10 years now, so no fear of lead deposits.

This is my question: Would the use of fully synthetic (racing) oil be beneficial?

I have been using Castrol 10W-60, supposedly one of the best racing oils in Greece, in my cars for 25 years now and the engines run flawlessly for more than 200 miles each.  

Thanks,

Costis Rouchotas, Athens, Greece 

Answer: Our engines expert turned this question over to Ben Visser, the General Aviation News expert on aviation fuels and lubricants, who spent 33 years with Shell Oil. Here’s his advice:

“The short answer is NO. The problem is that the automotive product contains ash-type additives that are used to give the oils detergent and anti-wear properties. Since your aircraft engine usually burns some oil, the ash-type additives will build deposits in the combustions chambers. These deposits will retain heat and probably lead to pre-ignition, which usually leads to engine damage.”

