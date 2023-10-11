Birds of a feather

On a recent family vacation in southern Africa, we had lunch at a resort in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, that featured a feeding of vultures at 1 p.m. every day. This is a conservation effort to save these birds because poachers have been killing them off.

The fascinating part of the show was at noon there was not a vulture in the sky. Then around 12:30, the birds started to arrive and by 1 p.m. there were hundreds sitting in surrounding trees. After a park ranger walked out with a large cooler of meat and threw it on the ground, there was feeding frenzy that lasted just a few minutes.

The thing that amazed me was how did the vultures know what time it was? I guess it is just the nature of the beast and they just know.

Now I am back in the good old US of A, and thinking about another type of bird: EAGLE.

My previous column on the EAGLE (Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions) initiative’s online briefing (The elephant in the room) resulted in a large number of comments and questions, which are always appreciated.

The most common question was: Why is general aviation basically in the same spot that it was 25 years ago when we first had a meeting on this subject at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh?

During that meeting, a representative with the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) stated that it takes about three years to write and adopt a new specification or standard, but not more than five years.

A task force and committee was formed to study unleaded avgas and now, 25 years later, they are still working on a new spec for unleaded avgas.

The whole general aviation world, including our many alphabet groups, as well as the EPA and the FAA, assumed that they would write a new spec much like ASTM D910 for leaded avgas, but for a zero-lead 100 octane fuel. It would then be adopted by all the engine and airframe manufacturers so that it could replace 100LL everywhere and in all applications.

But there are a few — well, more than a few — problems. Chief among those is liability.

It is pretty well accepted by most people in the know who have a realistic attitude that there will be lawsuits following the introduction of a new fuel.

Since the EPA is forcing this on the GA community, any — and probably all — problems and accidents following the introduction of a new unleaded fuel will be blamed on the new fuel, whether it was the cause or not.

That is why the GA community and regulators want a new spec so that fuel suppliers can just claim that they produced a fuel that met that spec.

Another problem: The new spec has to be everything for every application.

But that is not going to happen, especially for orphan aircraft and other, shall we say, oddball aircraft, or even normal run-of-the-mill certified aircraft.

We must realize that if Lycoming or Continental approve a new spec fuel for their engines it automatically says to the world that the new fuel is good for all their aircraft engines in any service or operating procedure. It also implies that the fuel is OK for other orphan engines.

The same is true for airframe manufacturers, where their approval of a new spec fuel automatically implies that the new fuel is compatible with all of the old fuel lines and systems out there.

This has been the major hangup for getting a new spec approved. They have been trying to develop a spec that covers every possible use and application.

What will happen when there is a problem or accident after a new fuel is introduced? Who will they sue?

If it is an orphan aircraft or engine supplier, the manufacturer is no longer in business, so there’s no money there.

But the lawyers know what to do. They will bring a lawsuit against everyone who had anything to do with the production and the approval of the new fuel. This will include the fuel supplier, the EPA, the FAA, ASTM, plus every manufacturer that approved the spec.

They all may not lose in court, but it is going to cost a great deal in legal fees. And they’ll have to deal with juries who may feel sorry for the victims and award them $1 million or more just to help them get over their loss. And don’t forget the worn-out trope that “big companies have plenty of money and, anyway, any losses will be covered by insurance.”

Meanwhile, where is the new spec and when will it be approved? More importantly: When will unleaded avgas be available for my airplane?

The folks at General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) are foregoing the spec process by going the STC route for now. That company’s fuel, G100UL, earned an STC in September 2022. Aircraft owners who want to use the new fuel must buy an STC. This process has guarded GAMI’s proprietary formula.

GA advocates, including those involved in EAGLE, have asked GAMI to put its fuel through the ASTM process, which means the formula and other information will be available to anyone who is interested. GA advocates say this is necessary to determine if the fuel is compatible with GA airplanes.

“All the associations are begging GAMI to get their fuel ASTM approved. The ball is in their court,” Experimental Aircraft Association Chairman Jack Pelton said in a comment to my July column.

ASTM is going to have the other three companies that are developing unleaded avgas write their own specifications.

I believe that Swift Fuels will have its spec ready for first round balloting some time in 2024. This should be for a high octane alkylate/aromatic component blend.

The other fuel suppliers? They are on their own for now.

You may wonder, how does an ASTM standard or specification become reality?

The ASTM standards development process includes several steps. Once a project is initiated, it is assigned to a subcommittee, where a task group begins work on a draft of the standard or specification. For aviation piston fuels, the subcommittee is D02.J0.02, which is under Committee D02 on Petroleum Products, Liquid Fuels, and Lubricants.

Once the draft is complete, it undergoes many rounds of peer review, voting, and then revisions.

Once a final vote is taken, the standard or specification is approved and published.