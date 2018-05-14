FreeFlight Systems partners with Avidyne to provide ADS-­B In

FreeFlight Systems will provide its certified RANGR ADS-B receivers to Avidyne customers.
Avidyne will bundle an IFD system and a ADS-B Outcapable Mode S transponder with FreeFlight Systems RANGR-RX ADS-B receiver to offer a complete ADS-B solution, company officials said.
The TSO-certified RANGR-RX provides pilots with ADS-B Flight Information Services Broadcast (FISB) and Traffic Information Services Broadcast (TISB) data on a number of preferred mobile EFB applications and installed multifunction displays like Avidyne’s IFD550/540/440 product line.
IFD clients can purchase an AXP340 or AXP322 Mode S transponder with ADS-B Out and a RANGR-RX for ADS-B In at a bundled rate directly from Avidyne. The RANGR-RX ADS-B In product will be shipped and supported directly by FreeFlight Systems.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.